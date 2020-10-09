Reviewing the match templates, a player called Ricardo Rodríguez plays with Switzerland and not with Spain.

Her parents couldn’t be more Latino: one Spanish and the other Chilean. They both had a son in Zurich, the result of a Galician from Crecente, a town that practically separates Spain from Portugal, which like so many others emigrated to Switzerland looking for work. Ricardo spent the summer there, in the town of his father José Manuel. He feels as Swiss as Spanish and Chilean. For this reason, in one of his boots he carries the flags of Chile and Spain, countries with which he would have played “gladly” if they had called him.

But Switzerland did it in 2011, when he was just 19 years old, he was playing for Zurich and Del Bosque summoned Jordi Alba for the first time. Before she became a Wolfsburg star from De Bruyne who won a German Cup. Milan paid 15 million for him in 2017 and he sounded very loud for a few summers for Real Madrid. Tonight you will understand Luis Enrique’s instructions and, if you lose, it will be the defeat of his son that will hurt José Manuel the least.