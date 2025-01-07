

01/07/2025



Updated at 5:00 p.m.





STL Sociedad Textil Lonia has announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire 100% of Christian Lacroix, the French luxury house founded in 1987 and known for its creativity and respect for craftsmanship. In this way, the textile group born in Orense expands its portfolio of brands, and strengthens its presence in the world of high fashion, since it also owns two world-renowned brands CH Carolina Herrera and Purificación García.

“We are extremely excited to incorporate the legacy and limitless imagination of the Maison Lacroix into our business project. We will do our best to ensure that the unique talent of its creator and his invaluable contribution to the world of fashion reach its full potential,” they said. STL sources indicated in the statement sent to the media.

(News in development)