So you thought that having a foot-long swab stuffed up your nose was not something that you were looking forward to. Well, thank God you don’t live in Galicia then.

Why do we say this? Because the regional PM for Galicia announced that they had just begun anal-swab testing for Covid detection.

The Andalusian PM, who reportedly always had his doubts about his Galician counterpart, assured that this system would not be used down here.

Joking apart, this kind of virus detection has been pioneered in China where it was found to be much more effective than a nasal swab because the virus lingers much longer in faeces than in the nasal cavity.

This kind of testing began in Pekin and Qingdao last week, according to the official Chinese press and medical experts there said that it was more effective than cotton swabs (via the nose; ie, PCR), blood or saliva-detection methods

China uses this method on travelers arriving from abroad, as well as tourists being kept in quarantine in hotels.

According to Doctor Li Tongzeng, the virus remains much more time in the anus than the respiratory tracts.

(News: Andalucia)