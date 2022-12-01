Home page World

“Ethical ritual” instead of Advent? Plans in two schools cause heated discussions in Austria (symbol). © imago

Instead of a traditional Advent celebration, two schools in Austria are planning an “ethical ritual”. A letter to parents about this apparently caused discussions in the neighboring country.

Vienna – During the Christmas season, there are also Advent celebrations in some schools. Two schools in the municipality of Loeben in Styria (Austria) have decided on an “ethical ritual” themselves. As the ORF reports that the number of Catholic students in some classes is in the minority. Religious content should take a back seat to allow all children to participate.

Austria: Excitement about “ethical ritual” instead of Advent celebrations in schools

The school management reported on the letter to the parents Small newspaper first. According to the ORF, however, only one mother then contacted the school management because she did not want her child to take part in the “ethical ritual”. The Education Directorate therefore confirmed the corresponding report to the Austrian broadcaster.

Advent, Christkind, Nikolaus and Christmas – terms in Austria’s schools are not a problem

According to the authorities, Advent, Christkind, Nikolaus and Christmas are not up for debate. There were no similar letters at other schools. The parents’ association does not see Christian customs in danger either. In recent years, people have been dealing with other cultures in an increasingly sensitive manner, according to the President of the Parents’ Association on the ORF. The parents are very tolerant.

FPÖ Styria speaks of “scandalous writing”

The FPÖ Styria, on the other hand, speaks of a “scandalous letter” and wants to make the letter to parents an issue in the state parliament. The liberals see their Christian values ​​increasingly endangered. According to a press release, a corresponding application “which includes a commitment to our fundamental values ​​will also be submitted to the Styrian parliament as soon as possible”. (ml)