The Chairman of CaixaBank, José Ignacio Goirigolzarri. Rober Solsona / Europa Press

This week the integration of CaixaBank and Bankia was completed. Some call it fusion. Others, absorption of the second by the first. The last general meeting of Bankia shareholders, the opinion of the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC), the approval of the Government, the departure of Bankia’s IBEX and the registration this Friday in the registry as a single entity with the consequent communication to the market have been the main recent milestones.

It has been an arduous negotiation process to form the largest Spanish financial entity. It started in September 2020, almost by surprise. There were numerous issues to deal with, from the shareholding resulting from the FROB in Bankia, to the final exchange equation, going through the different administrative procedures that a transaction of these characteristics must overcome. The processes of mergers of large companies are complex and do not always go ahead, especially when it comes to systemic banks, as we were able to see when what was going to be another great integration of the year, that of BBVA and Banco Sabadell, derailed. On the other hand, that of Unicaja Banco and Liberbank continues and, if nothing strange happens, it will soon be closed as well.

I am convinced that regulators and supervisors welcome this larger average size of the large Spanish banks. This usually allows certain economies of scale, with a greater capacity to generate unit income and reduce overhead costs, which is central to the current situation in the sector. The biggest obstacle seemed to be at the CNMC because of the resulting entity’s high market shares in many local markets. However, the agency’s opinion facilitates the merger by imposing only fairly reasonable conditions so that market power does not create anti-competitive conditions in 86 zip codes where the bank is ubiquitous.

The future holds great challenges for the new CaixaBank, as it does for most European banks. It is not at all easy to achieve good results in the current context of negative or ultra-low interest rates, with high regulatory and compliance requirements and with very intense competition in certain profitable segments of the business – payments, credits, investments – of fintech and big technology. Precisely, the growing weight of digital customers combined with the almost non-existent barriers to entry for these technology companies to fight on-line in those profitable segments, they should alleviate any future concerns about negative consequences of the merger on competition and financial inclusion. In any case, European banks still have to bet harder on digitization, as the – much better positioned – US banks have done.

Last but not least, a matter beyond the financial. This merger generates new much-needed complicities between Madrid and Barcelona. It is true that also with other Spanish cities, where their social headquarters are located. Like in the movie White HouseHopefully it’s the beginning of a new friendship, of a strengthening of business understanding between the two most important cities – and beyond – of our country.