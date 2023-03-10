Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, said that investigations are continuing to “catch” financiers and organizers of the acts

In addition to the 1,406 arrested for acts of vandalism against the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília (DF), another 41 people were arrested due to the 8th of January. The information was disclosed by Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF (Federal Supreme Court), this Thursday (9.Mar.2023).

The minister took stock of the Supreme Court’s actions related to the situation of prisoners. He reported that the 41 arrests, the same number of searches and seizures authorized in the investigation process, refer to “financiers and intellectual authors” of extremist acts.

There were 7 investigations launched from the extremist events at the request of the Federal Police and the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic), explained the minister:

3 refer to the participation of federal deputies;

1 is related to the possible financiers of the acts;

1 is related to the intellectual authors of the acts;

1 is related to material performers;

the last is the inquiry that investigates the governor of the DF (Federal District), Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), and former Minister of Justice Anderson Torres.

On Monday (6.Mar), Moraes and the President of the STF, Minister Rosa Weber, visited the female penitentiary complex in Brasília, known as Colmeia, to assess the conditions there.

The minister stated that the analysis of the requests for freedom and the behavior of the detainees is carried out on an individual basis, both by the PGR (Attorney General of the Republic) and by the Court: “The STF will carry out impartial, impartial and swift justice”.

In total, of 1,406 arrested, 804 were released. They were part of the camp set up in front of the Army HQ (General Headquarters), in the federal capital, in protest against the result of the 2022 elections.

Persons responding to complaints in freedom must comply with the following precautionary measures:

use electronic anklet;

carry out home collection at night and on weekends;

having passports canceled and weapons carried suspended;

report to the local court once a week (after being released, they had 24 hours to appear in the districts);

stop communicating with other investigators; It is

do not use social networks.

SITUATION OF THE DETAINED

In the balance sheet declared by Moraes this Thursday (9.Mar), the minister informed that it was reported to him, during the visit to Colmeia, that hired private lawyers left the defense of some detainees after the custody hearing.

According to the minister, these people agreed to be assisted by the Public Defender’s Office after the Monday meeting. The MPF (Federal Public Prosecutor’s Office) held custody hearings and, in 3 days, all detainees were heard.

Moraes gave priority to the analysis of custody hearing requests presented by women and by the end of this week, he said that he will have seen all those presented by men.

He also said that the detainees informed him that they did not want to be transferred to the prisons of their home states. This was one of the demands of congressmen opposing the STF.

“All conducts are being individualized by the PGR in the complaints and by the STF, even where there is no complaint offered in the analysis of provisional freedoms. So, the allegation that there is a general complaint without people having their individualization of the conduct”, said the minister.

Moraes considered it important that Congress analyze the penitentiary situation in the country to “advance in a more dignified treatment” to the detainees. According to him, the acting governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão, is carrying out “all necessary measures for these measures in Brasilia.

Here is the balance sheet presented by Moraes:

2,151 people were taken to the Federal Police gymnasium immediately, of which 1,406 were arrested;

745 people were released after being taken to the PF gym (elderly people over 70 years old, people with comorbidities and women with children);

another 41 people were arrested after January 9, at the request of the PF and the PGR, identified as possible financiers or intellectual authors of the acts;

in 3 days, Justice held 1406 custody hearings;

in total, of the 1406 arrested, 804 have already been released;

407 women received provisional release with precautionary measures, 82 remain in prison;

397 men are on provisional release, 520 remain in prison;

About the complaints: