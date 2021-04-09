A furniture warehouse caught fire in Elektrostal near Moscow on an area of ​​1,000 square meters. This is reported by the regional office Ministry of Emergency Situations…

It is noted that the message about the fire at Promyshlenniy proezd, house 11 came from an eyewitness at 21.36 Moscow time on Friday, April 9. At the time of the arrival of the first fire and rescue unit, there was heavy smoke inside the warehouse.

“At 22.40 the rank of the fire was announced as number two. The burning area is 1000 square meters, there is no information about the victims. 59 people and 20 pieces of equipment are involved in extinguishing the fire, ”the message says.

According to preliminary data, no one was hurt.

Earlier, on April 9, it was reported that in Barnaul, on an area of ​​about 1200 sq. m the warehouse caught fire, no one was injured.