A zest of humor, a dose of impertinence and above all a deep love of vocabulary: Hélène Drouard published, just after confinement, in May, a funny little book to put in everyone’s hands, stuffed with “learned words », Or that we consider as such today. So many words whose story she tells… but not only.

Because Hélène Drouard is one of those writers with a sharp pen who like to take a caustic look at their time and the men and women who compose it. She claims it, moreover, from her preface: “I wanted to write a dictionary in my image: facetious and undisciplined, different from these honorable and wise colleagues. “And, suddenly, we find the character of the author, but without “Pedantry, nor austerity, but, you will understand, a touch of provocation and a big ladle of playfulness”.

Welcome lighting

So, from “tribulations” to “exaction”, from “muse” to “imperitie”, Hélène Drouard walks through the maze of these words which, suddenly, in a text, give the feeling of changing dimension. To each word, in addition to a clear and precise definition, it adds an example, often taken from the literature. And a lighting which, when it comes to “carabistouilles”, which are “nonsense”, even a “calembredaine”, can turn to (light) political settling of accounts, as after its employment by the President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron, in 2018.

The author visibly enjoys these words “A bit outdated”. She also adds some almost unusual specimens like “nyctémère” (which is said of a period of 24 hours, including a period of wakefulness and a period of sleep, she says), or “ampersand” (which is , roughly, the sign &, i.e. the contraction of the letters e and t to form the “and”). A fun and useful book.

♦ 200 learned words to appear intelligent and cultivated.Hélène Drouard. First Editions. 7.95 euros.