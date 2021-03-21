Note to readers: EL PAÍS offers openly all the content of the Future Planet section for its daily and global contribution to the 2030 Agenda. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

A week ago, the Peruvian Amazon lost one of its defenders. Estela Casanto, an Asháninka leader, was murdered for allegedly confronting the mafias that traffic in land. This is one of the ravages left by an economic model that destroys nature in order to prosper. With the idea of ​​breaking this dichotomy, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) has launched a fund during its Annual Meeting of Governors, meeting since this Wednesday, virtually, to discuss how to get out of the crossroads left by the new coronavirus in the region.

“A healthy and thriving Amazon that takes advantage of its natural capital in a sustainable way can be an engine for the development of our most vulnerable peoples,” said Mauricio Claver-Carone, president of the IDB, during the launch of the initiative that will have 20 million dollars (almost 17 million euros) in seed capital of the organism.

The initiative arises at the request of seven of the eight Amazonian countries, with the exception of Venezuela. At the last Summit of the Leticia Pact – a call led by Colombia to protect the Amazon – the IDB was asked to launch this fund with the aim of promoting more sustainable development models in this Latin American ecosystem.

“Our challenge is to ensure that human capital, natural wealth and the incomparable cultural heritage of the countries of the Amazon are valued,” said Claver-Carone. “The good news is that there is the political will and the interest of the private sector to promote models of sustainable and inclusive development for the Amazonian territories.” Precisely, the presidents of Colombia, Iván Duque, and of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, participated in the virtual event; as well as private sector leaders and public sector authorities from the countries involved.

In the opinion of the Brazilian president, this initiative is a source of pride for his country, despite the criticism that weighs on him for the increase in deforestation of the Brazilian rainforest. According to National Institute for Space Research, last year it reached its highest figure since 2008: 11,088 square kilometers cut down. “Sustainable development and the end of illegal deforestation depend on adding value to the Amazonian economy and improving the quality of life of the local population,” Bolsonaro said in a video broadcast at the session. “I am convinced that this will be one more opportunity for our countries to unite around a common and noble cause.”

For his part, Duque paired the protection of the Amazon region with the future of all humanity. “The biggest threat we have today is climate change.” “Everything we do for the Amazon has to be framed within the great effort to face its effects.” In addition, he put on the table the importance of preventing and punishing “criminal and cooked behaviors that often affect” this ecosystem.

Specifically, the initiative will focus on four interlocking areas. The first is the bioeconomy, which combines environmental protection and economic production. This is complemented by the second, which are the new sustainable agriculture and livestock models, since the current models drive forest degradation. For this to work, the third is connectivity within the Amazon region and with the rest of the world, and the fourth is the inclusion of local populations that still face serious inequalities.

Within its six million square kilometers, the Amazon is home to more than 30 million people. Of these, 1.5 million are indigenous people who, despite defending nature since ancient times, continue to suffer persecution, discrimination and even murder.

For Alexandra Moreira, secretary general of the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization, who will coordinate closely with the IDB on this fund, it is urgent to address these inequalities from the inefficiency they bring. “Inequality is not just a result, but also a key determinant of how the economy works.” “Policies in favor of equality also contribute to generating more favorable economic systems for innovation, increased productivity and learning.”

From the seed capital of the IDB, it is expected to add more than 1 billion dollars (835,000 euros) through private partners and other donors such as the Fund for the Global Environment. For Carlos M. Rodríguez, director of the latter, attention must be paid to market failures that make it incompatible to protect the Amazonian forests and the development of a nation. “We have to understand the need to make a transition from this neoclassical economic system that only aspires to unlimited growth without the recognition of planetary limits, towards a circular system.”

In this regard, the Minister of the Environment of Peru, Gabriel Quijandría, stressed that the covid-19 pandemic is the opportunity to rethink such pre-existing models and ideas. “For environmentalists, the verb has always been: the Amazon model must be changed. And for those who come from finances: is it possible? ”. “We are at a time when both verbs coincide.”

