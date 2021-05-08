As Osasuna ensured permanence before starting, by the grace of a Huesca defeated in Cádiz, and Athletic has been stranded in the category, with no option to qualify for Europe, both teams went to San Mamés to play a game without ties. Crazy, full blast, with kerosene instead of legs. It was exciting, similar to the recent one with Valladolid as a visitor to the Cathedral. Little to do with the corseted Barça-Atlético from a few hours ago. Osasuna left asleep and was entering such a colorful game, so fast paced. Arrasate put all the gunpowder in the world and the final fireworks, in 88, It was a pass from Gallego to Budimir, who tied at two goals. The lions still do not have two victories in a row.

There is such a high percentage of Navarrese in Athletic in recent history that in any goal it is usually appropriate to handle the ‘raven brood’. Not a crow but yes a rocket on the flanks was Berenguer, the origin of the two goals to Osasuna On a ‘now you, now me’ night. Each one divided portions of the 90 minutes. The people from Bilbao took bigger pieces, that’s true, but they didn’t win. And the rojillos were asleep in many phases and the sting of the goals made them wake up a fine thing. Of course, they were 90 minutes very enjoyable, without stops or rolls, all net football.

The game was made fun by bursts. For example, in the first sip. Control football was banished and the clash was adjusted to a passionate round trip, without managing or working the attacks. That was the start, a fast-paced scene, with a lot of rhythm. And the king of the vertigo party is usually Berenguer, who took advantage of a Sancet drag to find a gap and move very vertically. He drove and drove on the Navarran highway, leaving countrymen by the gutters. He yielded to Villalibre, who found the best solution: a heel pass to Morcillo. This one hit one of his classic spankings. He brushed against Cruz and slipped into the net. The one who keeps the scoreboard had to work at 56 seconds. The third earliest goal of this season. Not even the kids from Arrasate smelled it in that sigh.

The lack of concentration and Osasunist forcefulness was embarrassing, a blush from the shade of his shirt. Aridane looked like a scarecrow, he spent the whole evening qualifying the rojiblancos auctioneers so that they did not incur offside. Before starting, the Arrasate troop was felt and one more year of Primera was known, after the defeat of Huesca. Maybe that’s why he stirred the champagne more than the defensive pressure. Villalibre and Sancet were able to solve but their shots went off.

But little by little, the Navarrese were activated, asserting the superiority in the middle, with three players in the baton who patented the fast pass for the last line of attack. They also had arrival, with Brasanac and Moncayola. Cruz, very participative all night, crossed from the left side, the ball brushed against De Marcos and Unai Simón made a false start. Darko finished off only the head net.

The goal reinforced Osasuna in what he was doing. He was resurrected and at last his brave image appeared in the transitions. Of course, there was a penalty from Herrera to Villalibre, rewound and canceled by the VAR before a previous offside. The Arrasate team started the second half better, giving Athletic problems when he tried to set up the exits with the combinatorial game. As the game was a riot, The people from Bilbao then went on to subdue the rival, with long game starts from Vesga, who stepped up in aggressiveness and high steals. It seemed that the lions wanted to intimidate the Navarrese. Osasuna again lacked tension when it came to activating himself in the search for the opposite goal. Everyone asked comfortably at the foot with the remote control, again they were without tension. Losses after recovering could cost him dearly. After a slight truce, back to frenzy.

Athletic found the prize for persistence, for its constant exploration of the rival area, with the 2-1, the work of Sancet. Osasuna was without a place, it seemed that it was breaking in the middle, but he put the pieces back together with his pride. Arrasate made three changes for the final 20 minutes. He got Vidal, Chimy and Rubén García. Centers and shots in that pack. Then Jony came in and later, Gallego … a lot of gunpowder. Three forwards on the hunt for a tie. The changes gave the award to the Berriatúa coach. Jony put a very deep pass and the first one that Enric touched went to the finishing zone, where Budimir headed to tie. It was the culmination of a new fierce round-trip squall in which no one could afford to put their hands on their knees for air. What a party! Although surely the technicians were not so amused by this lack of control.