A fulminating illness, which in a short time took him away from the affection of his loved ones: the journalist Andrea Purgatori was 70 years old

Italian journalism is in mourning, the journalist has passed away at the age of 70 Andrew Purgatori. The unfortunate news was made public by the agency HANDLEwhich reported the words of the children and the law firm.

Andrea Purgatori worked for a long time for the Corriere della Sera and in recent years he was the conductor of the Atlantis TV show, broadcast on La7. She had also recently attended the documentary on Emanuela Orlandi.

The journalist died at the age of 70, due to a fulminating diseasewho in a very short time snatched him from the affection of his loved ones.

A brilliant mind, which we remember recently in the broadcast of La7 Atlantis, where he was author and conductor. And in more remote times, as a correspondent in war zones and author of the most important Italian judicial investigations, then still the author and screenwriter of many films and television dramas, such as Il Muro di Gomma, Fortapasc and Il Giudice Ragazzino.

The life and career of Andrea Purgatori

Andrea Purgatori, born in Rome on February 1, 1953 and died in Rome on July 19, 2023, was a well-known Italian journalist, screenwriter, essayist and author. He graduated from Columbia University in New York and worked for Corriere della Sera from 1976 to 2000. He is remembered today, in particular, for his important investigations into Italian news stories.

During his career he worked for Rai, creating television services and fiction. You have published important novels up to 2019 and also achieved success in the world of cinema.

In the last years of his life, he was the host of the Atlantis program on La7, for which in 2019 he won the Flaiano prize for best cultural programme. In 2022, he starred in the Netflix docu-series on the case of Emanuela Orlandi.

He married his wife Nicole, a German art historian, in 1992 and three children were born from their union: Edoardo, Ludovico and Vittoria. Andrea was struck by a sudden illness which in a short time took him away from the love of his family.