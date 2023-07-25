Protagonist of the two Champions of Nottingham and Sampdoria of Vialli and Mancini: goodbye to the great Trevor Francis

The world of European football and especially the English one have recently learned the sad news of the passing of a true champion. Trevor Francis, striker with over 200 goals in his career and winner of two Champions Leagues, died suddenly at the age of 69. In the 80s he played for Vialli and Mancini’s Sampdoria.

A real english football flagcapable of leaving a lasting impression on any club he played for throughout his long and successful career.

Trevor Francis passed away yesterday at the age of 69. The former champion was hit by a heart attack who did not let him escape, while he was at his home in Marbella, Spain.

Born in Plymouth in 1954, he grew up in football Birmingham where he made his debut in 1969 and in which he remained until 1979, collecting 279 official appearances and signing 118 goals.

In the summer of 1979 he was bought by Nottingham Forest for the sum of 1 million pounds. He was the first footballer on British soil to be paid such a high amount.

With Forest he played for two seasons, winning in both cases Champions League. An obviously historic result for the club.

In the first year, in the European Cup final against the Swedes of Malmoe, Francis scores the decisive goal. The second year, due to an injury, he was forced to watch his teammates win from the stands.

Trevor Francis and the experience in Italy

In 1981 it was sold to Manchester City and even there he showed off his goalscoring skills, scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances. The excellent season allows him to be called up by the English national team for Spain 1982 world championship. Competition in which in the same way he is the protagonist of some excellent performances.

At the end of the competition he leaves England to land in Italy, at Sampdoria to be precise.

With i blucerciati played for 4 seasons, until 1986, winning the 1984-1985 Italian Cup as a protagonist, in which he is the top scorer thanks to his 9 goals. In those years, the pair of goal twins, Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Mancini, began to form in the Genoese team.

In 1987 it passes at Atalantato then return to his homeland the following year and end his career at Sheffield Wednesday.