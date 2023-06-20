Gladkov said that a full-scale survey of houses began in Shebekino after the shelling

In the shelling-affected border town of Shebekino, a full-scale inspection of houses and apartments began. This was stated by the Governor of the Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov in his Telegram-channel.

He explained that Tatyana Moskalkova, Commissioner for Human Rights, arrived in the Russian region today on a working trip.

“Today we are starting a full-scale survey of apartments and residential buildings in Shebekino, a task that we must complete as quickly as possible in order to understand the exact scope of the problems and begin a quick recovery,” Gladkov said.

Earlier, the governor said that during the day the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) fired almost 40 times at the Shebekinsky urban district. According to him, 11 mortar shells were fired at the village of Leninsky, eight at the village of Terezovka, five at the Shebekino automobile checkpoint, and three at the village of Belyanka.