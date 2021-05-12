A Glovo delivery cyclist for the Carrera de San Jerónimo in Madrid. ULY MARTIN

When the presence of false self-employed workers, to whom the labor legislation should be applied materially, is detected, there is an indisputable consensus in considering that it is a fraudulent conduct, which must be corrected and sanctioned automatically and without exceptions. For these purposes, at least publicly, there are no disagreements, since it is valued that such practices manifest a pathological functioning of the labor market that, immediately, damages the rights of workers, but that also causes perverse effects of unfair competition between companies and, in the end, deteriorates the soundness and efficiency of the economic system.

However, when concrete examples are mentioned in this regard, opposing opinions begin to appear about whether they are really false self-employed workers, even whether materially those who carry out these jobs would prefer to stay out of the labor legislation. Sometimes, under the guise of alleged new forms of employment, with the use of certain types of state-of-the-art technologies, it is argued that flexibility prevails in the performance of these jobs that is not well adapted to the regulation of salaried work. However, in practice, these digital technologies accentuate business control and place those who carry out these jobs in a position of greater contractual weakness. It is not true that such workers prefer a less protective form of work such as self-employment, nor is it possible that they have true freedom at the time of signing the contract to decide whether they prefer one work model or another, it is not even true that labor legislation lacks varied formulas to adapt to these new forms of work that require higher doses of flexibility in the business organization.

Furthermore, it must be taken into account that on many occasions this type of work, in certainly precarious conditions, is carried out by the youngest segment of the population. If it is so clear that specific measures must be adopted to correct the large gap in employment and working conditions between the youth population and the older population, it is necessary to tackle this type of abusive practices in order to achieve better employment among young people.

All of this is precisely what happens with the distributors or distributors of consumer products or merchandise that are related to the company for which they work through the algorithmic management of the service or of the working conditions. For this reason, the recently approved royal decree-law through which the labor nature of these jobs has been considered when companies organize and control it with the use of algorithms is a success. Furthermore, the fact that this legal novelty has occurred as a result of a laborious social concertation agreement reinforces the legitimacy of the measure and gives it higher doses of efficiency and effectiveness.

The greatest novelty that the norm introduces is that it establishes a strong presumption of employment in these cases where, given the presupposition of the situation described by the norm, the professional relationship between the parties is necessarily subject to labor legislation, without admission of evidence in contrary by business. And it is a strong presumption because the precept expressly refers to the presumption of article 8.1 of the Workers’ Statute, which precisely includes this full presumption when the elements of alienation and dependency concur. What the new provision does is admit the presence of subordination indirectly or implicitly, so that in this particular case it is enough for the worker to provide indications that the organization, direction and control of work are carried out through algorithms, so that, given these indications, the labor condition is recognized in any case, therefore without the entrepreneurial capacity to demonstrate the contrary.

In the same way that at the beginning of the nineties a full exclusion was established for carriers, which is expressly maintained by reference in the new provision, now a presumption of full inclusion, equally strong, is introduced for freight dealers with the use of algorithms if the premises of the norm are given. If you like, an indication of the significance of the legislative change that is being introduced is the reaction of such strong rejection by some of these delivery companies with the use of algorithms and that, as a result, the CEOE has justified its support for the social agreement in which the reform has tried to avoid unfair competition practices with the use of false self-employed workers. In short, welcome the measure, which sanitizes and provides coherence to our labor market.

Jesus Cruz Villalón He is a professor of Labor and Social Security Law at the University of Seville