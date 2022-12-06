The Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia arrested a fugitive from justice in Mula who had numerous requisitions from various courts in Spain. The suspect’s whereabouts had been unknown for two years and had six legal search claims, some of them for arrest and imprisonment, due to pending criminal cases related to crimes against property and gender violence, among others.

The proceedings began when the Civil Guard began an investigation to clarify a robbery committed in inhabited houses in Totana. Thanks to the investigations, the Benemérita was able to verify that the fugitive took numerous precautions so as not to be detected by the police. For example, he tried not to spend too much time in the same place, frequently changing his address and even using a false name.

Investigators found out that the fugitive did sporadic jobs in which he asked not to be discharged to avoid being located and brought to justice. His last address was in an isolated area of ​​the Muleño municipality, where he received help from some direct relatives.

Once his whereabouts were detected, the Civil Guard carried out the proceedings to proceed with his arrest. The operation was established in the vicinity of his last home. The suspect noticed the police control and abandoned the vehicle in which he was driving, fleeing on foot, fleeing across fields. He was finally apprehended by the agents.

The detainee has been placed at the disposal of the Mula Investigating Court, which has ordered his entry into prison.