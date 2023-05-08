Monday, May 8, 2023, 11:16



| Updated 11:33 a.m.

The National Police, in collaboration with Interpol, located and arrested in Molina de Segura a fugitive wanted in Honduras since 2014. The events date back to the early morning of September 28 of that year, when numerous neighbors heard several detonations in the house. of the fugitive, in the Honduran town of Candelaria Lempira. After the event, relatives found the lifeless body of the detainee’s mother-in-law, who had gunshot wounds. In another room they also found a deceased minor along with her mother, who was injured and died shortly after. The latter declared that the person responsible was her husband.

The investigation took a turn when the fugitive was recognized after appearing in various news stories in his country of origin as the alleged perpetrator of various homicides. Faced with these suspicions, the National Police undertook an operation together with the international police regarding fugitives, which allowed the whereabouts of the man to be found. He had remade his life in Molina de Segura with a new couple, who was pregnant. In addition, he worked irregularly in a field in Murcia.

Once the agents obtained the validity of the international judicial claim and the red notice from Interpol, they proceeded to locate the fugitive. Finally, the operation carried out by the National Police allowed the individual to be detained at the moment he was preparing to leave work.