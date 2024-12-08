Agents of the National Police have arrested in Elche, Alicante, to a 19 year old young man who has a European Arrest Warrant for Extradition (OEDE) issued by the French authorities for crimes of manslaughter, murder and serious injuries.

The arrest of this person was carried out by a citizen security patrol when was identified on public roads after a routine check. The fugitive did not have any type of documentation, so he was taken to police stations to be identified, as reported by the Police in a statement.

Once at these facilities, the agents consulted his affiliation in the National Police databases and verified that this person had a European Arrest Warrant for Extradition issued by the French authorities for crimes of manslaughter, murder and serious injuries.

The acts of which he is accused were committed in September 2023 in the French town of Lorient. The convicted man, of Algerian nationality, faces a sentence of life imprisonment for being the alleged perpetrator of the murder of another man whom he shot in the chest with a firearm.

The detainee, after carrying out the police proceedings, has been placed at the disposal of the Central Court of Instruction of the National Court, a body in charge of carrying out the procedures for subsequent extradition.