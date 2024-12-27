The National Police has arrested in Dénia (Alicante) a 29-year-old man of Uruguayan nationality who was subject to an international arrest warrant issued by Uruguay, for an alleged crime of sexual abuse of a six-year-old girl and for which he faces 12 years in prison.

According to the arrest warrant, the arrested he allegedly committed the crime on Christmas 2019when the victim and his mother went to a family home to spend the Christmas holidays with the detainee’s family and the detainee, who at that time was 24 years old.

On the morning of the 25th, the victim went to greet the now detained man in his bedroom and at that moment he allegedly He undressed her and touched her private parts, facts that he repeated hours later, when he also forced the girl to touch his genitals, the Higher Headquarters reported in a statement.

Due to such facts, A prison sentence of up to 12 years was requested, Therefore, the claiming country issued an international arrest warrant upon learning that the person under investigation had left there.

The Judicial Police officers of the National Police Station in Dénia, after having information about his possible presence in a home of the municipality, established a device in the place, where they located and detained him.

The accused has already been placed at the disposal of the Local Guard Court by order of the Central Court of Instruction of Madrid.