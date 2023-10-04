Near Penza, a FSIN employee demanded money from a businessman, threatening him with prisoners

In the Penza region, a former senior inspector of the penal inspection of the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia was accused of extortion and attempted fraud. Lenta.ru was informed about this by the regional department of the FSB.

It was established that the man, while occupying his post, threatened a local businessman with violence and promised to bring prisoners to her. He also stated that he allegedly had incriminating information about the businessman, and demanded three million rubles for his silence.

FSB officers caught the accused red-handed while handing over the money and seized it. The materials of the criminal case have been transferred to the court.

