A call to the Emergency Coordination Center alerted the firefighters this Friday afternoon to a fire at the San Javier Municipal Sports Center. The fire, which broke out around 8:33 p.m., did not cause any injuries.

Four units of the Consortium for Fire Fighting and Rescue of the Region of Murcia (CEIS) attended the scene of the events, whose intervention was not necessary, since when the firefighters arrived, the fire was extinguished and only a puff of smoke remained. so they proceeded to ventilate.

According to emergency sources, the fire originated in the canteen area, when a fryer burned.