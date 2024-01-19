A frozen girl was found in a grove in the Krasnoyarsk Territory at minus 15 degrees

In the village of Irbeysky, Krasnoyarsk Territory, a four-year-old frozen girl was found in a grove. This was reported by the Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Russian region in Telegram-channel.

The unaccompanied child was noticed by police officers while patrolling the area. The girl walked along the road leading into the forest. On this day, the thermometer dropped to minus 15 degrees, and a cold gusty wind was blowing.

“The girl was very frightened and could not show the law enforcement officers where she lived, but only, crying, said that her name was Eva. Traffic police inspectors reported the incident to the duty station, and the baby was taken to a medical facility,” the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

They added that doctors diagnosed the girl with frostbite on the fingers of both hands of the first stage. Subsequently, her mother came to pick up the girl at the hospital – she explained that she had let her daughter go down the slides with her nine-year-old brother and eight-year-old sister, while she stayed at home with her youngest son. The older children lost a girl and told their mother about it.

In December, in the village of Katyshka, Sverdlovsk region, a one and a half year old boy was found frozen on the threshold of a house. Investigators suggest that the baby could have left the warm room on his own at night while his mother was sleeping. He was unable to get back because the door slammed shut. It was not possible to save the child.