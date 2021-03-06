Phil Spencer’s latest interview has left a lot of clues for fans of the brand. As usual, every time Phil Spencer participates in an event or gives an interview, the networks are filled with theories about the “easter eggs” that he could be leaving. Since it leaked, well in advance, the existence of Xbox Series S and also the new Xbox headsets, fans do not stop analyzing every moment in which it appears. And the truth is that the last interview seems full of clues on purpose, because the Phil Spencer shelf has not left anyone indifferent, with one wink after another. Winks that could come true, starting with the one Exclusive from Software for Xbox Series X | S, which could be underway.
A From Software exclusive for Xbox Series X | S in the works, according to rumors. It would be a science fiction game:
Windows Central has analyzed, through YouTube, the Easter eggs that Phil Spencer could have left, about the future of Microsoft and Xbox. And one of the most interesting revolves around the appearance of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice on Spencer’s shelf. That this game made an appearance is no coincidence for the journalists of Windows Central. And they think it could mean something else. Maybe not the purchase of From Software, but the development of a Exclusive from Software for Xbox Series X | S.
«There could be a future collaboration between From Software and Xbox. Xbox has made it very clear that they want to continue creating collaborations with third-parties. So this may refer to an Xbox exclusive future that has not yet been announced, developed in collaboration with From Software.
I have heard some rumors about a sci-fi game from From Software, which would be in pre-production, although for now it is difficult to know if this is all true. “
