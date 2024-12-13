A friendship breaks up in ‘Big Brother’ at the gates of the final: “We have come this far together”

Edi, Ruvens, Óscar and Juan were the first to know that they were still contestants of Big Brother during Thursday night, where they were playing to reach the semi-final of the reality from Telecinco.

In this way, Nerea and Violeta engaged in a duel for the expulsion. “A friendship breaks up“he detailed Jorge Javier Vazquezwhile the two young women hugged each other, regretting having to say goodbye.

“I’m nervous, but happy to have made it this far,” Nerea said. “I will continue to have my friendship with Violeta outside, that’s why I’m calm,” she added. His opponent had a similar opinion: “I am proud to have come this far together.“.

They both wanted to stay, but knew it wasn’t possible. Vázquez made the most feared decision a reality and announced the result: “The audience has decided that must leave the house… Nerea!“They both hugged each other when they heard the verdict.

After an emotional farewell where Nerea consoled her friend, ironically, the Super He also wanted to give her a little speech to the expelled: “You have learned from your mistakes and you have discovered your strengths and limits. Now you know yourself better. This will always be your home“.