The mother of two children, found without outer clothing in a rural ravine near Saratov, from the first days in the village of Prokudino, began to show oddities. This was told on Friday, December 24, by Polina Nikolaevna, who called herself the “godmother” of the children.

According to her, the woman, instead of arranging life in a new place, spoke of her dreams, noting that she would like to buy various cattle. At the same time, the children often stayed with the “godmother”.

In addition, the mother, as the interlocutor of Izvestia pointed out, was conflicted. Once a woman in a store was asked to put on a medical mask, in response she began to shout that she was a lawyer and “knows the laws,” added Polina.

The “godmother” of the children also said that shortly before the tragedy, the woman set fire to.

“(My – Ed.) Husband came and said – the Zaitsevs had a fire. I say – why? The toilet was set on fire. Why did she set it on fire? It could be disassembled and the bath heated. That is, she already had such overtures. But when she left the girl, there were no traces (beatings – Ed.), Because when I put her to bed at lunchtime, I took off her jeans and a blouse, then put on. There were no marks, neither on the hands, nor on the legs, ”said Polina.

At the same time, according to her, at some point she realized that she should stay away from this family.

On December 22, two children without outer clothing were found in a rural ravine near Saratov. An ambulance was called to the scene, the arriving doctors stated the death of the boy born in 2013. A girl born in 2016 was hospitalized.

According to the head physician of the regional children’s clinical hospital Mikhail Svinarev, the girl has frostbite on 25% of the body surface, she may face amputation of her fingers. He also added that the child was practically strangled to death.

During the preliminary investigation, it was established that on the morning of December 22, the 43-year-old mother was angry with the children and blocked the air access first to her son and then to her daughter with a scarf. So she kept the children until they stopped showing signs of life. After that, the woman took the children out into the street, left them in a ravine located not far from the house, and disappeared in an unknown direction.

Investigative Committee of the region opened a criminal case against the suspect under paragraph “c, d” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Murder of a young child, committed with extreme cruelty”) and part 3 of Art. 30 – pp. “A, c, d” part 2 of Art. 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Attempted murder of two minors, committed with extreme cruelty”).

Police officers detained a 43-year-old suspect in another city in the Saratov region.