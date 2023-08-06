The woman who tried to kill her two-year-old son in Primorye raised her hand against him not for the first time. On August 6, a friend of the detainee, Ksenia Makarenko, told Izvestia about this.

The incident occurred in the city of Bolshoy Kamen on August 4. A video circulated on the Web in which a 27-year-old girl hit a child several times with a fragment of a glass bottle, the so-called “rose”. As a result, the baby received wounds on his arms and back. The police prevented him from being killed.

As the girl’s friend said, the child’s biological father lives in Korea. On that day, a conflict occurred between the couple, after which tragedy struck. At the same time, the girl herself at that time had already met with another man.

“She wrote me a message that she had killed her son. I started writing, calling, she did not pick up the phone, then she said that everything was in order. I wrote to her boyfriend, he asked me to call the police, ”said Makarenko.

According to her, the girl is not the first time shows aggression towards the child. In addition, she sometimes abused alcohol.

Earlier, the department of the Investigative Committee for Primorsky Krai reported that a criminal case had been opened against a 27-year-old mother under the article “Attempted murder of a minor”. She was taken into custody.

In May, a woman in the Saratov Region was given a three-year suspended prison sentence for killing a newborn. The tragedy occurred on November 28 last year in Kalininsk.