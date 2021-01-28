Vasily Lanovoy’s friend, People’s Artist of Russia and Moscow City Duma deputy Yevgeny Gerasimov spoke about the state of the 87-year-old actor on Thursday, January 28. His words are broadcast by the Zvezda TV channel.

According to Gerasimov, Lanovoy’s condition is assessed as very serious. He also confirmed the information about the connection of the elderly actor to a ventilator.

“The fact that he felt unwell was already known before. And the fact that it is so serious that it was connected to a ventilator was found out today, ”Gerasimov added.

Earlier on Thursday it became known that the People’s Artist of the USSR Vasily Lanovoy was connected to a ventilator, he was transferred to intensive care. It is noted that the condition of the 87-year-old actor has deteriorated sharply, while in recent days he was given four tests for coronavirus infection. Diagnostics showed a negative result. On January 8, it was reported that Lanovoy was on the mend.