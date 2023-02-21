“Official, without a shadow of a doubt from day one: these m… killed Thomas”: an Instagram story published by a friend of Thomas Bricca shows the faces of two brothers from Alatri indicated by friends of the 19-year-old killed last January 30 as those responsible of the ambush.

The young man was sitting in company in the “Girone” area of ​​the town in the province of Frosinone when he was hit by a bullet that exploded from several meters away.

A companion of his, who fled the city fearing for his life, posted a second photo on Instagram, writing the name of one of the suspects and accusing him: “He killed Thomas”. Two young men allegedly carried out the blitz: one held the weapon, the other drove the scooter on which they escaped. “Everyone knows who did it, if they don’t hurry it ends badly,” the young man said two weeks ago in an interview with Republic.

“There are seven characters who keep Alatri in check, I gave the names to the carabinieri,” he added. On social media, the father of the victim asks for justice: “Even today – wrote Paolo Bricca – Thomas’s killers smile. My forgiveness on them didn’t even touch them.”

“This morning – he wrote in a second post – going to the workshop I see a pigeon which, as it was waiting for me, perched on the shed. Then he jumped on a pine tree. I’m sure it’s my little angel Thomas trying to stay close to me.”