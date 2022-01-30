Producer Yevgeny Morozov spoke about the last years of the life of People’s Artist of the RSFSR Leonid Kuravlev. About it informs KP.RU.

A friend of the actor said that he himself wanted to live in a nursing home after his wife died in 2012. “We were sitting with him on a bench near the Variety Theater, he personally said these words to me. Alas, Kuravlev lost interest in life. He stopped going to work, refused roles. I only left the house to go to the store. And then it stopped altogether. Even the children sometimes did not open the door. Neighbors brought him packages of food, put them under the door, ”Morozov recalled.

According to him, Kuravlev did not want to see anyone and did not need money. The children wanted to help him, but the actor could not cope with the loss of his wife.

The death of Leonid Kuravlev became known earlier on Sunday, January 30. He died at the age of 86 after cardiac arrest.

On January 10, the actor was admitted to the hospital. He had breathing problems, Kuravlev’s condition was assessed as serious. On January 21, it was reported that the artist was transferred from the hospital in Kommunarka to the hospice named after Vera Millionshchikova.