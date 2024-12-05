Paloma García Pelayo has given the exclusive on ‘And Now Sonsoles‘, a piece of news that once again puts the focus on Isabel Pantoja. According to the journalist, the tonadillera is going to have to face a new lawsuit for a loan that she would have made to a person in her most intimate environment. This is a debt that she would have with a friend named Francisco who has filed a lawsuit before the court, requesting that he return 15,000 euros that the artist would have asked for at a specific time in her life.

García Pelayo has made a statement that has left the staff speechless: “This is not the first time that an acquaintance of the tonadillera has found himself in this situation.” Thus he has alluded to the newsstandDolores del Pozo, from whom he asked for 76,000 euros when Pantoja was going to go to prison. On that occasion the blood did not reach the river and, after pulling the strings Dolores, “who had the help of the press, in fact contacted me,” said Garcia Pelayothey managed to reach an agreement and the artist did not have to appear in court.

What is happening now does not seem to go along those lines. According to the program presented by Sonsoles Ónega, today hosted by Pepa Romero, Francisco would demand a debt of 15,000 euros which initially were 12,000, years ago, “when Isabel asked for that amount.” It seems that Pantoja is going to be summoned, they have reported in ‘Y Ahora Sonsoles’: “The tonadillera will be interrogated as a defendant.” Thus, “if she continues not to receive that money she will be forced to go to court.”

García Pelayo wanted to highlight that no distinctions are made with the singer, but that she, like “any other person, can face cases like this, where you owe money and have not returned it and they end up suing you.” Francisco has spoken with him Ónega team and he has pointed out how everything happened, adding that for him “hope is the last thing that is lost” and that he hopes to recover the amount lent to the artist.









In straight They have reported that it seems that Pantoja “sets up a circus and grows dwarfs” but, in this case, they wanted to add that it is not something in which she has been intentionally involved. “He owes that money and must return it to whoever lent it to him,” they ended up saying.