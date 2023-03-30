A friend of Nikolai Drozdov, artist Konstantin Miroshnik, on Wednesday, March 29, told Izvestia that the TV presenter was again in the hospital.

Miroshnik said that Drozdov is indeed in a medical facility, where he undergoes rehabilitation procedures after injuries.

“He went to the hospital himself. This is not a hospital. There you can undergo examination, treatment, strengthening. This is a sanatorium, everything is there. How else? The ribs need to be treated, ”said a friend of the TV presenter.

According to him, Drozdov feels fine and quite cheerful. The artist also noted that the TV presenter was tired of endless talk about his health.

“We talked to him today and yesterday. Normal, perky. He was simply fed up with all this talk about health. He told me new jokes, and I told him about Murmansk, where I returned from. He loves the north,” said Miroshnik.

The last time Drozdov was in the hospital in January. It was reported that the TV presenter fell on the street on his way to work and broke his ribs. He spent some time in the intensive care unit, because the doctors wanted to make sure that the internal organs were not affected by the fall.

As Miroshnik said then, Drozdov did not immediately realize that he had a fracture, and spent two days at home before hospitalization. Later, his condition worsened and he called an ambulance. The next morning, the TV presenter himself arrived at the medical facility by taxi.

On January 31, the TV presenter’s wife, Tatyana Drozdova, announced that he had been transferred from intensive care to a regular ward. On February 7, the TV presenter was discharged from the hospital. Upon discharge, he thanked everyone who was worried about his health.

Nikolai Drozdov is a Soviet and Russian zoologist and biogeographer, Doctor of Biological Sciences, professor at the Faculty of Geography of Moscow State University, traveler and popularizer of science. For many years he was the host of the TV show “In the Animal World”. In August 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the scientist with the Order of Merit for the Fatherland, II degree.