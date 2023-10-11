“Lenta.ru”: David Lystsov, who died in Israel, worked at the Nature Party festival

Russian David Lystsov, who died in attacks on Israel, worked as a security guard at the Nature Party music festival, whose visitors were attacked by Hamas militants. A friend of the murdered man spoke about this in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

“We (the company – approx. interlocutor of Lenta.ru) also offered this subcontract, but we refused due to the large number of other orders. Although we worked at all previous festivals. In this way, the Bruno Mars concert may have saved our lives, but not his,” said a friend of the deceased.

He added that he last saw David Lystsov on October 4 at the first concert of American singer Bruno Mars.

“He was cheerful and invited us to go with them [на фестиваль Nature Party]”, – said the interlocutor of Lenta.ru.

Earlier, the name of the second Russian killed during the Hamas attack on Israel became known. He turned out to be 35-year-old David Lystsov from Zlatoust. This was reported by Telegram channel Baza.

According to the Russian Embassy in Israel, four Russians were killed in the Hamas attack, and six more are listed as missing.