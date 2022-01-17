The developments in Dutch showbiz are now going so fast that I assume that everyone who has been involved in The Voice of Holland has been guilty of minimal sexual harassment. And that all makers from top to bottom knew about it. Including all celebrities and ‘experts’ who are now reacting shocked. They stood ankle-deep in the filth, but saw nothing.

It took a bit of old-fashioned outsider journalism to dismantle total “entertainment journalism.” Tim Hoffman van ANGRY (BNNVARA) lifted the lid, the country must be forced to stare in the muck in the coming period.

Poor people, we will not be spared this pandemic. We’re already dealing with incompetent directors and now our entertainers are turning out to be perverts.

On Saturday evening, ‘the experts’ of SBS Shownieuws from the channel of John de Mol, producer of The Voice of Holland and brother of Linda de Mol, whose partner Jeroen Rietbergen had made an incriminating statement for himself, were allowed to stir the poop with sticks. to see if they could see anything in it. They did it reluctantly, there were too many lines, very annoying to cut them all. All the viewer saw was that they were covered in shit themselves.

Music producer Ronald Molendijk stunk in the wind for an hour. He’d tried to wipe the poo from his eyes, but his vision hadn’t gotten any clearer. As a good friend of Jeroen Rietbergen and gossip aunt, he was quite confused, he shared with the viewers. You could hardly ask him to lose weight from his good friend.

Finally he came to the following: “Jeroen is just a big flirt, done.”

My arm for a fine friend like Ronald Molendijk.

You are standing next to him on the platform, an Intercity passes by and Ronald hits you just a little too hard on the shoulders. At your funeral he then has lyrics like: ‘my music heart cries’.

The other attendees – Natasha Harlequin, Patty Brard and Bart van Ettekoven – mainly seemed to celebrate their own superfluousness. The news was too big for them, if it gets too close they clap. When it was finally about something else, about a tulip named after André van Duin, Ronald Molendijk said: ‘what a shit format this really is’.

Weird to hear him suddenly say something sensible.

Marcel van Roosmalen writes an exchange column with Ellen Deckwitz here.