They are in different tournaments, but they share colors and passion. These are the Colombian national teams, one of them women and young people who want to conquer the world, and another of experienced men who are looking to return to a World Cup. It is a day in which the passion will not rest.

The day of excitement starts at the Atanasio Girardot stadium, where theThe U-20 women’s team, led by Carlos Paniagua, is looking for first place in Group A to try to make the path to the World Cup a little less difficult. They will face Mexico (5 pm, with Caracol, RCN and DSports signals), a well-known rival, with whom they have crossed paths in several minor category tournaments.

The most recent was the Sud Ladies Cup in France, on May 27. That day they tied 1-1 and Colombia won on penalty kicks. Colombia arrives as leader, with six points, two above their opponent today. The draw is enough for them, but the group wants more.

“We know each other. They are two teams with very good players and we have to be up to date with the latest news every day. I am not analysing India or France, I am analysing the current events and always admiring Ana Galindo’s work. We work to play a game from minute 1 to 100 or more. The rivals also have merit,” explained Paniagua.

Peru, a dangerous rival for Colombia despite its position in the table

Later, at 8:30 pm (with Caracol and RCN TV), Colombia will play its first match after the Copa America final, in the resumption of qualifying, in which the team is undefeated. It will visit Peru, They are last in the table, have not won and are coming off a tournament without scoring a goal in the United States. But that does not allow the team to become complacent.

“This is like Formula 1, there are only a few seconds between first and last place. The South American qualifiers are very difficult because of that. Peru has great players, in good leagues too. It will be a very tough match,” Lorenzo insisted.

There is a ten-point difference in the table between Colombia and Peru and, in addition, the national team has not lost in Lima since 1981. But that means nothing when the ball is rolling. There is no point in taking risks.

