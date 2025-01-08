We Spaniards are often associated with very marked customs: late hours, a high volume of voice and a lot of passion for partying. Although they are widely accepted topics, they do not reflect the diversity and complexity of Spanish society. As in any place, people’s behavior varies depending on their circumstances, and generalizations are often far from reality. In this context, many foreigners who visit or settle in Spain are surprised to discover how close or far these are. perceptions of what they live day to day. This is the case of Clem, a French content creator who has shared a video in which he reflects on an everyday detail that shocked him: the way Spaniards use the subway. Related News standard No A Frenchwoman who lives in Spain denounces the working conditions we have in our country: “That really hurts me” Jorge Herrero Despite his appreciation for the country, he has not been able to avoid pointing out certain peculiarities that he still does not understand. In a friendly tone, Clem explains what for him was a ” culture shock. In the video, he describes how, in Spain, people wait for passengers to exit the train before trying to enter, something he considers extraordinary. «In Paris, when you take the metro, people enter while you want to leave. Then you’re like ‘pardon, pardon’, and people are getting in too,” he says with humor. “People get in line and wait.”The calm and order he observes on Spanish public transport not only surprises him, but also They also seem admirable to him. “Here, every time I go to the subway or commuter train, people stand in line and wait for people to get out,” he says enthusiastically, assuring that this behavior “should be normal.” His experience has generated a great echo on social networks, especially on TikTok, where Spanish users have reacted to his words. Among the most notable comments, one highlights that this habit is not limited to the subway: “It’s not in the subway, it’s everywhere. In Spain it is polite to let out before entering.” Related news standard No A French woman who lives in Spain points out the things she prefers about our country: “It has been a big change” María Albert standard No France arrests an Algerian ‘influencer’ who “called for attacks” ABCAlthough there are those who point out that this rule is not always respected, the majority agree that letting people leave before entering is part of Spanish popular culture. A user sums it up like this: “Logically, you will always find people who go their own way and don’t do it, but, under normal conditions of education, here in Spain it is like that.” Another humorously describes the difference between Spain and France: “Civilization ends where olive oil stops being used.”

