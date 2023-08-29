The French presidency said that President Emmanuel Macron “learned of the killing of paratrooper sergeant Nicolas Mazier yesterday (Monday) in Iraq while his unit was supporting an Iraqi unit in an anti-terror operation,” adding that other members of his unit were wounded.

“France will not back down in the face of terrorism,” said Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Licorne, in a statement, according to AFP.

On Monday evening, an Iraqi security source in Kirkuk reported that a joint operation “of the Iraqi anti-terrorism forces and soldiers from the French forces stationed at the ‘K1’ base in Kirkuk had been ambushed” by ISIS elements in the Al-Aith desert in Salah al-Din Governorate, adjacent to Kirkuk Governorate.

He added that French soldiers were wounded, as well as three members of the Iraqi Counter-Terrorism Service, noting that the clashes lasted “more than 5 hours.”

Two other French soldiers were killed in Iraq in August, one in a traffic accident and the other “during an operational exercise.”

About 600 French soldiers are deployed in the region, working within the framework of Operation Shamal, the French part participating in the international coalition that was established in 2014 to fight ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

An Iraqi military official confirmed in March that ISIS had between 400 and 500 fighters active in Iraq.

A UN report published in July stated that “counter-terrorism operations conducted by Iraqi forces continue to limit the activities of Daesh, which has nonetheless maintained a low-intensity insurgency.”

Despite this, militant operations in rural areas have been contained, while attacks in urban centers have decreased, according to the same source.

The report indicated that “the main structure of ISIS is still in place, and its number ranges between 5 and 7 thousand in Iraq and Syria, most of whom are fighters.”