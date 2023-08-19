The French presidency said in a statement that Macron “learned today with great sadness the death of Sergeant Baptiste Gaucho of the 19th Engineers Regiment in Iraq.”“.

She added, “The head of state affirms his support for the Iraqi people and the Iraqi authorities, and France’s determination to continue working alongside them to train their security forces that combat terrorism.”“.

For its part, the French Ministry of Defense stated that the sergeant, accompanied by a second soldier, was seriously injured when his vehicle veered off the road.“.

The ministry added, in a statement, that “he died of his injuries after emergency surgery in Erbil Hospital. His seriously wounded companion is being treated in a military hospital in Baghdad.”“.

Sergeant Baptiste Gaucho has worked in overseas operations since May 2023.