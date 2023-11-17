The parliamentarian, whose identity has not been revealed, filed a complaint on Wednesday against Joël Guerriau after hastily leaving the politician’s apartment because she was feeling unwell and the drug was detected in her system at the hospital where she went.
Friday, November 17, 2023, 12:24
This content is exclusive for subscribers
