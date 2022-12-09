The winter of 2022-2023 heralds another difficult winter on the gas front. If gas supply difficulties ease up during the current winter, Europe is likely to face serious shortages in the coming years.

According to the new report, the European Union is a massive importer of natural gas, with about 70% of its supplies so far imported via pipelines from three key countries, in order of importance, Russia, Norway and Algeria.

In terms of numbers, it proves that if the Russian export ban continues, Europe will suffer a supply deficit of 40 percent between 2025 and 2030. LNG will not be the ideal solution, due to technical restrictions that will last for at least two years and competition in This market.

Without an efficient energy transition to get rid of dependence on fossil fuels and gas, EU countries will be exposed to intense competition in gas supplies from natural gas importing countries, and even to chronic deficits in the global LNG market in the short, medium and long term.

big shortage

This is confirmed by the director of the research center and author of the report, Matteo Ozano, in his statement to “Sky News Arabia”, saying: “In the event of a prolonged cessation of Russian gas supplies – which is the most likely hypothesis today – the European shortage will reach about 40 in 2025.

He added that this shortage “is a major challenge that cannot be solved by increasing imports from Norway and Algeria or even by a price war on the LNG market.”

He added, “Even if Moscow respects the contracts already signed with European companies and the demand for gas drops sharply in the Union, a large part of European needs will not be covered. That is why maintaining the normal level of demand is a figment of the imagination.”

The causes are many, and disability is inevitable

Ozano attributes the reasons for this current situation to “the uncertainty that today weighs heavily on the future of Russian gas import contracts. It also results from nearly two decades of declining gas production in Western Europe, and from the same long delay in implementing climate goals for phasing out fossil fuels.” “.

To remedy the matter, and in a move to replace Russian gas, the Europeans rushed to sign long-term contracts with exporting countries for liquefied natural gas, which is first cooled to 161 degrees Celsius so that it can be transported by LNG tanker, before it is converted back into gas in European ports.

The strong and sudden demand for it explains the astonishing rise in gas prices in the global market, which have multiplied fivefold in a few months, reaching levels never seen before. What affected the economies of several countries, whether European or Asian, according to Ozano’s expression.

In the face of the difficulty of supply and high prices, fears of power outages have increased in many European countries that rely heavily on gas-fired power plants and damage to the industry, especially in Germany, which is accustomed to production related to relatively inexpensive Russian gas.

Transition to low carbon energies

The report assumes that in the event of the abolition of exchanges between Russia and the European Union, the global market will suffer a deficit of about 85 billion cubic meters by 2025 and will range between 120 and 175 billion cubic meters by 2030.

For this reason, the director of the research center believes that “the transition to low-carbon energies has become an existential challenge for the European Union, which faces many risks and uncertainties regarding gas supplies. The Union must also prepare for intense competition with Asia, especially Bangladesh, India, Pakistan and China, which is a huge importer of gas and even for the chronic deficit in gas.” global market for liquefied natural gas.

The report shows that LNG accounts for three-quarters of East Asia’s natural gas imports. As with Europe, the United States and Qatar are expected to play a major role in securing supplies in East Asia.