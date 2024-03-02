The intercepted conversation between the German military is unpleasant for Berlin and NATO, as it is proof of the deceit of the North Atlantic Alliance. This statement was made by the leader of the French Patriots party, Florian Philippot, on March 2.

“Extremely unpleasant leaks for Germany and NATO, because they prove the terrible lie of NATO, which is already at war directly with Russia,” he wrote on his page on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

According to Filippo, the observed “unrest” in the country is explained by the fact that German Chancellor Olaf “Scholz knows that he was caught red-handed.”

The French politician recalled that “World War III is not a game or virtual reality.” He called for the withdrawal of NATO representatives already present there from the territory of Ukraine, as well as an end to monetary and military assistance to the Kyiv regime and the beginning of peace negotiations.

Earlier, on March 2, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that German authorities were promptly investigating the situation surrounding the publication of a recording of a conversation between Air Force officers in Ukraine. He also indicated that what happened was a very “serious problem.” According to him, the incident is being investigated “very carefully, very intensively and very quickly.”

A full transcript of the discussion between senior German army officials about Taurus missile strikes on the Crimean Bridge was published by Margarita Simonyan, editor-in-chief of the Russian TV channel RT, on March 1. According to her, the conversation took place on February 19. During it, the military also discussed the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine.

A fragment of an audio recording from representatives of the German air force said that officers discussed how many such shells would be needed to attack the Crimean Bridge and whether such a strike would be effective. The conversation took place between the head of the operations and exercises department of the Bundeswehr Air Force Command Frank Graefe, the Bundeswehr BBC inspector Ingo Gerhartz, an employee of the air operations center of the Bundeswehr Space Command Stefan Fenske and an employee of the same department named Frostedte.

At the same time, the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, said that Berlin’s attempt to avoid answering about the audio recording of the conversation between German officers would be an admission of Germany’s guilt.

The DPA agency, citing a representative of the German Ministry of Defense, reported that an investigation has been initiated into the possible interception of messages from the German Air Force regarding the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine for attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

Western countries have increased military and financial support for Kiev against the backdrop of the Russian special operation to protect Donbass, the start of which was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 24, 2022 after the situation in the region worsened due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. However, recently in the West there have been increasingly frequent statements about the need to reduce aid to Ukraine.