More than a decade after one of the biggest health scandals broke out in France, it was time for justice. The Paris Correctional Court considered this Monday guilty to the pharmaceutical laboratory Servier of the crimes of “aggravated deception” and “involuntary homicides and injuries” and imposed a fine of 2.7 million euros in the Mediator case, a drug believed to have caused hundreds of deaths in France.

Mediator, which began to be marketed in France in 1976, was initially conceived for the treatment of diabetes, but ended up being prescribed by many doctors to their patients to lose weight. This pill, which caused heart and lung damage, is believed to have caused between 500 and 2,100, according to estimates..

The court found that, despite the fact that the laboratory had known the risks of this drug for many years, they did not take the necessary measures and misled the patients who were taking it. The group, however, was acquitted of the crime of “fraud”.

The number two of the pharmacist, Jean-Philippe Seta, was sentenced to four years in prison exempt from compliance. The Paris prosecutor’s office had requested five years in prison, of which three years in prison, for Seta, the former right-hand man of Jacques Servier, the founder of the laboratories who died in 2014.

The National Agency for Medically Security (AMSM) was sentenced to pay a fine of 303,000 euros, the maximum penalty, because it took a long time to stop taking the medicine. The court found that this body “had failed in its role as health police and drug gendarme.”

In addition to the criminal process, there are several claims underway by the victims through civil proceedings. They claim compensation for about 1,000 million euros in total.

The first reports on the dangerousness of Mediator date from the late 90s, but it was the pulmonologist at the university hospital in Brest, Irène Franchon, who gave the alarm signal in 2009 to the health authorities and the public on the undesirable effects of this drug that was used to lose weight. This pill caused valvupathy, heart valve lesions, and pulmonary arterial hypertension.

«The Court recognizes what I have been saying for 14 years: Mediator a dangerous amphetamine. Servier knew it and had constantly denied it until now. It has deliberately misled millions of consumers, “Franchon said at the end of this macro-trial. This doctor, however, showed her frustration at the modest sentences handed down by the court. Franchon also considered that the French criminal justice has difficulties when it comes to condemning “white collar crime”.

Mediator, a drug that was used in 33 years by about five million French, was not withdrawn from the French market until November 2009, five years after they did so in Spain and Italy. This is the biggest health scandal in France since the case in the 1990s of blood contaminated with HIV (human immunodeficiency virus), the virus that causes AIDS.