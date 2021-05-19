Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al-Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, discussed yesterday with a French parliamentary delegation headed by His Excellency Francoise Dumas, Chair of the National Defense and Armed Forces Committee in the French National Assembly, ways to strengthen parliamentary relations between the two sides, in line with the growing relations between the state The United Arab Emirates and the French Republic in various fields.

This came during a meeting held by the two sides yesterday within the framework of the French delegation’s visit to the Council, which was attended by Sarah Mohammed Falaknaz, Marwan Obaid Al Muhairi, and Afra Rashid Al Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication. The two sides noted that the bilateral relations between the two countries were established nearly fifty years ago on the basis of mutual respect, cooperation and common interests, and stressed the importance of raising the levels of cooperation between the Federal National Council, the National Assembly and the French Senate, through the exchange of visits and the signing of memoranda of understanding and parliamentary cooperation.

Dr. Al-Nuaimi reviewed the development of parliamentary life in the country and the achievements made by parliamentary diplomacy through its participation in various activities, noting that strengthening parliamentary relations between the Federal National Council and the French Parliament would enhance economic and investment cooperation between the two countries, as the UAE is the second largest commercial partner of France. In the Gulf region, France is the fourth largest investor in the United Arab Emirates.

And the price of the participation of the Republic of France in the Expo 2020, in light of the design of its pavilion, which confirms the desire to promote renewable energy, which is also one of the main concerns of the UAE. He referred to the measures taken by the UAE government to confront Covid-19 since March 2020 and its great efforts to contain the virus and limit its spread, and to ensure the continuity of government services, business, education, and other vital sectors in the country.

For her part, Françoise Dumas, head of the National Defense Committee and the Armed Forces of the French National Assembly, stressed the importance of these meetings in developing relations, developing them and pushing them to broader horizons, stressing the strength and depth of relations and the strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of France, and explained that the continuous visits of French parliamentary delegations to the Council Federal National aims to enhance cooperation and coordination on priority issues for both sides.