The world final between Argentina and France has left two teams and two entire countries in a situation that couldn’t be more different. The Albiceleste fans have been celebrating without interruption for days, amidst scenes of jubilation and even a few moments of madness, while the transalpines are busy complaining about how the match went and signing petitions for it to be played again. And the controversies also continue, because the Argentines are pricking the pride of the cockerels a little too much. The master of the teasing ceremony is clearly Dibu Martinez, who showed up at the party on the bus holding a doll with the face of Kylian Mbappè in his arms, but in general there are many attacks on the French. See also Chapecoense, in emergency due to covid outbreak: 24 cases!

The Minister of Economy — And someone across the Alps got tired of it. We are not talking about just any fan, but even a minister of the French Republic. Bruno Le Maire, Minister of Economy and Finance, spoke to the microphones of Radio South and explained that there must be a limit to everything. And that someone has to take a clear position. Who? Obviously FIFA, which must rebuke and (for the French) also heavily punish Martinez for the lack of respect shown towards his opponents after his World Cup victory. “What is FIFA doing? Sport is also about fair play, showing respect for others. And showing respect for those who have lost.” A concept that in Argentine celebrations seems decidedly absent.

But someone responds in kind — But after all we know, celebrations are like this and whoever is on the losing side can only take it philosophically. The scenes of the burning coffins with Mbappè’s face or of the entire team playing the train in the locker room asking for a minute’s silence for the French number 10 will not be the height of fair play, but they are much less disturbing than many other things that happen on the soccer fields and in the surrounding area. Therefore, either one responds in kind (as Rami did, calling Dibu Martinez a son of a bitch on social media) or he lowers his head. Also because if FIFA were to really intervene… they would have to disqualify the whole Argentina squad! See also Tesla mogul Elon Musk says he will buy Manchester United

