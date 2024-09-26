France24 journalist Trent filmed a story about the situation near Kursk

Journalist of the French TV channel France 24 Catherine Norris Trent illegally visited the Kursk region. The story she filmed was published on the official website of the channel.

She and a “small group of journalists” visited several villages in the part of Kursk Oblast captured by the Ukrainian Armed Forces (UAF). It is not disclosed whether the reporters were attached to any UAF units or acted at their own risk.

One local woman told her she admired Russian President Vladimir Putin. She also watched as a woman, barely holding back tears, addressed Ukrainian soldiers: “Why don’t you just take us all out and shoot us? You think it’s all our fault!” she screamed.

FSB learns of at least six foreign journalists in Kursk border area

Earlier, Australian ABC journalists Catherine Diss and Fletcher Yeung illegally visited the Kursk region and, under the “supervision” of a drone, talked to Ukrainian soldiers in Sudzha. “The few people we meet on the street don’t want to talk,” the report notes.

Also, The Times journalist Catherine Philp illegally entered the territory of Kursk Oblast. She talked to residents of Sudzha and also visited a nearby village.

The Russian Interior Ministry has put six foreign journalists on the wanted list in connection with their illegal entry into the Kursk region. Among them are three journalists from Ukraine and one journalist each from the USA, Germany and Italy.

The Russian FSB has opened criminal cases against journalists from Germany and Ukraine who visited the Kursk region. In addition, before this, the agency opened a case against media employees from Italy who also illegally entered the border region.

Ukraine invited the UN to Kursk region

On September 16, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga invited representatives of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to Kursk Oblast. Moscow called Kyiv’s invitation to visit settlements captured by Ukrainian troops a provocation.

We expect that such statements will not be perceived by the addressees. Of course, we expect a sober assessment of such provocative statements Dmitry PeskovPress Secretary of the President of Russia

The official representative of the UN Secretary General Stephane Dujarric responded to Kyiv’s invitation. He indicated that representatives of the World Organization are ready to visit the region. However, he specified that such a step will not be taken without the appropriate permission from Russia.

The ICRC also stated that its representatives could visit the Kursk region, but only under two conditions. First, the humanitarian organization demanded security guarantees. “Second, an agreement between the two parties is needed so that they can agree on how such an operation can be carried out,” they reported.