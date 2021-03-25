LYON, France – Grégory Doucet, the affable Mayor of Lyon and a member of the Green Party, doesn’t sound like a revolutionary. But he has turned France upside down by announcing last month that primary school menus for 29,000 Lyon children will no longer include meat.

The ministers of the government of Emmanuel Macron, president of France, exploded. Yes Lyon, the city of the calf’s snout and pig’s ears, of the saucisson and the kidneys, he could do something like that, the apocalypse was undoubtedly imminent.

Lyon’s primary school students can still eat eggs and fish, but meat has been eliminated from their school lunches. Photo: Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times.

“The reaction has been quite surprising,” said Doucet, 47. “My decision was purely pragmatic,” he insisted –a means of streamlining meals in times of social distancing offering a single menu instead of the traditional two-course choice.

Gérald Darmanin, the Interior Minister, tweeted that the removal of meat was an “unacceptable insult to the French farmers and butchers ”which betrays an“ elitist and moralistic ”attitude. Julien Denormandie, the agriculture minister, called the Mayor’s adoption of meatless food “socially disgraceful” and “nutritionally aberrant”.

All of this led Barbara Pompili, Minister of Ecological Transition, to speak about the “prehistoric” views from his cabinet colleagues.

The growing popularity of the Greens, who rule not only Lyon but also Bordeaux and Grenoble, has exacerbated a culture clash between urban ecologist crusaders and defenders of the French tradition in the countryside.

“The mayor made a mistake,” said François Teixeira, a butcher who has worked at Boucherie François for 19 years. “This is not good for the image of Lyon.”

The mayor’s decision comes at a delicate moment. The French right wing has expressed outrage that the country is being driven by force, via a politically correct environmental dogmatism, towards a future of bicycles, electric cars, veganism, local eaters, negative growth to save the planet and a lack of joy in general.

“My decision was purely pragmatic,” said Lyon Mayor Grégory Doucet. Photo: Andrea Mantovani for The New York Times.

Doucet’s culinary measure was part of “an ideological agenda,” proclaimed the right-wing weekly Valeurs Actuelles. “The school canteens in Lyon were just a pretext.”

Doucet argues that the Ministry of Education forced him. “It is a mathematical equation,” he said. “You have the same number of tables, but you have to put fewer children on them, and you can’t start lunch at 10:00.”

Because a significant number of students no longer ate meat, he said, “we just take the lowest common denominator.”

A Lyon administrative court recently rejected an attempt by some parents, agricultural unions and local conservative politicians to overturn the mayor’s decision, ruling that the “temporary simplification” of school menus did not present a risk to children’s health.

Doucet says that when the health crisis subsides, he will be able to return to offering a selection of school menus that include meat.

Boris Charetiers, a member of a parents’ association, said the mayor was being watched closely. “We don’t want this to be a final decision. Our children cannot be hostages of an ecological political conviction ”.

Gaëlle Fournier contributed reports to this article.

© 2021 The New York Times