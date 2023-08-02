Francisco Paesa Sánchez, the mythical ex-spy of the Spanish transition, cannot get rid of the legend that has accompanied him during his turbulent and troubled past. The City Council of Bois-Colombes, a municipality of about 30,000 inhabitants on the outskirts of Paris, certified on May 4 that Paesa had died a day earlier, on May 3, at 6:30 p.m., at an address on Renouillers street in the neighboring town of Colombes, which coincides with that of a hospital, as stated in the death certificate sealed and signed by the official Hélène Baccarini and to which EL PAÍS has had access. ElDiario.es announced the news of Paesa’s death on Monday night.

The death certificate was issued under the declaration of Sylvia Paesa, 60, a nurse by profession, daughter of the expiate’s first marriage to Françoise Dubois, a French woman whom Paesa met in Madrid and whom he divorced a few years of getting married Dubois, belonging to a wealthy family, settled in the Spanish capital in the sixties, opened an art gallery and fell in love with the young heartthrob who already wore double-breasted jackets, pinstriped suits and watched the bulls from a barrier in the Plaza de Las Ventas bulls. They had Sylvia, the marriage was short-lived, and their relationship with both broke up for decades. In light of this municipal document, it seems that father and daughter met again.

Sylvia, a resident near Switzerland, a country where she works as head of a hospital resuscitation unit, indicates in the document an address of the home of Paesa, 87, and that of the place of death, an address that coincides with that of the Hospital Louis- Mourier, and which are about three and a half kilometers apart. The record does not mention the cause of death. This newspaper has not been able to confirm if the former secret agent was buried or cremated. Asked by phone this Tuesday, a worker from the municipality’s cemetery has denied that the remains rest in the place.

rise and fall

After walking most of his life on a razor’s edge, Paesa has spent the last few years sitting in a wheelchair at home on the outskirts of Paris, away from his brokerage businesses and glassy detective and financial activities. The man who walked through the streets and cafes of the French capital, wearing a hat, tie, stuffed into his inseparable trench coats, holding his horn-rimmed glasses and smoking a Chester cigarette, had been ill for more than a decade. The few who treated him in this last stage assure that he was already incapable of simulating his own death again, a role in which he was a master.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

In July 1998, he commissioned his sister María, former head of the Library of the Congress of Deputies, to hire an obituary in EL PAÍS where it was assured that he had been cremated in Thailand and the singing of Gregorian masses for his soul in a monastery was announced. from Burgos. One of the most remembered tricks of this magnificent actor who, in this way, tried to escape the summons of a Spanish court and who, according to those who know him well, should not be underestimated due to his advanced age. At the moment, this newspaper has not obtained any testimony proving his death, beyond the narrow and reduced circle of his family – his sister María and his nephews Beatriz and Alfonso -; all faithful collaborators of the business and representations of him.

After her marriage to Dubois, the young man from Eguiluz street in Madrid, next to the Bilbao roundabout, the son of a postal worker and a housewife, married Ratna Dewi, the widow of the President of Indonesia, at the age of 34. Achmed Sukarno. He announced his wedding with a flamenco and fireworks party in Gland, a discreet Swiss town of about 6,000 inhabitants where the Rolls Royces of dozens of guests arrived in a caravan. Magazines Hello! and Week they covered the event of the “successful Spanish businessman”. The marriage lasted as long as it took Ratna to discover who Paco Paesa was.

spy for everything

Paesa did almost everything: from selling arms on the Belgian black market to ETA that ended up in a hideout in Sokoa (France) and facilitated the discovery of the largest arsenal of the terrorist organization; to hide the Swiss loot of 10 million from Luis Roldán, former director of the Civil Guard, facilitate his escape and deliver it by deceit to the Ministry of the Interior directed by Juan Alberto Belloch. A service for which he charged 1.8 million that for days were in a travel bag at his sister’s home on Romero Robledo street in Madrid.

The Fox, password that he used in his Swiss accounts, had multiple identities, worked for the dictator Francisco Macías in Equatorial Guinea, founded the Banco Nacional Guineano, a monumental scam; he raised the Alpha Bank in Geneva, a beach bar where dozens of Spanish fraudsters hid their money; and he served different European governments in the dirtiest and most shameful affairs. “He is France. He protects France ”, Alexander Lébedev, a Russian businessman who bought the newspaper, assured this newspaper The Independent and the Evening Standard, to whom the atonement defrauded 10 million by offering him a license from a bank offshore in Bahrain, a kingdom of 33 islands in the Persian Gulf, which never arrived. “I am after you for my honor, not for my money. She is the only person who in my entire life has managed to deceive me, ”he lamented. Lébedev, a difficult enemy that the magazine Forbes attributed a fortune of 2,000 million, unsuccessfully promoted a case against Paesa in Luxembourg in 2012 to recover his money and his self-esteem. The ex-spy was then 75 years old and introduced himself as an Argentine citizen and an expert in finance. This is one of his last “works” that transcended public opinion.

Fire extinguisher in the GAL case

The dirtiest puddle through which he shamelessly walked was the one that led him in the eighties to the girlfriends of José Amedo and Michel Domínguez, the policemen who during the governments of Felipe González directed the Anti-Terrorist Liberation Groups (GAL) and starred in numerous murders of ETA members in the south of France. Paesa acted as an intermediary for the Ministry of the Interior, met with them at the door of the Wellington Hotel in Madrid and asked them to change their legal statement.

From all these puddles, El Zorro always came out clean. Just as spotless as his double-breasted jackets with six gold buttons, wide lapels, and matching paramecia handkerchief. No one can explain how this adventurous and skilled guy always escaped from the clutches of justice. Neither did Antonio Asunción, the former Interior Minister who resigned in 1994 after Roldán’s escape, understand it. “I have testified in many courts for minor things. And this gentleman has not stepped on a court. He has a very strange protection treatment, ”he complained.

False deaths, doctors and illnesses were sometimes an easy shortcut for Paesa, always cornered, but always alive. During Roldán’s trial, in which the former director of the Civil Guard was sentenced to 31 years in prison, the parties called him to testify, but he managed to slip away once more. He sent a fax from New York in which he stated that he had not been a resident in Spain since 1968 and that it was “impossible” for him to go to testify because “he was under permanent medical-clinical observation.” Later, the court received a medical certificate from the American Hospital of Paris, in Neuilly, in which a doctor assured that Paesa was “serious and at risk of suicide” admitted to the Ville de Bouzin clinic. That same day EL PAÍS verified that he was not admitted to that center.

His last police print was marked in October 2012 in Sierra Leone (Africa). He was arrested along with his nephew Alfonso — like Beatriz, a faithful disciple of his exploits — when he landed without permission at the Freetown airport in a Senegalese plane without seats. Officials thought they were carrying drugs. He was calm and collected until they were released because he had no pending case. He explained that they were traveling to visit a client. The report reached the headquarters of the National Intelligence Center (CNI) in Madrid. He was 75 years old and still hadn’t lost his style.

In September 2016, the elusive Paesa gave an interview to the Spanish edition of the magazine Vanity Fair coinciding with the premiere of the film the man of the thousand faces, inspired by his figure and his relationship with Roldán; and in which she was ironic about the false declaration of his death and which earned Eduard Fernández, the actor who played the spy, the Silver Shell at the San Sebastián Film Festival. “It’s not that it suited me better, it’s that I didn’t care. Ah, that I’m dead? Well, I’m dead, so what? In the interview he narrated his version of the incident in Thailand, where he claimed that he had traveled on an antiterrorist mission commissioned by the Government of Argentina. After being wounded, he recounted that he was put in an ambulance and then on a boat. “And there I disappeared. I never knew what ship he was on. They have never told me. I was almost six months in a coma and unconscious.

Francisco Paesa severed almost all his ties with Spain many years ago. He did not attend the funeral of his mother and his faithful secretary María de él, who took care of his house, nor that of his lawyer, the professor of Criminal Law Manuel Cobo del Rosal. He had no friends left either.

The certificate of his death issued by the Bois-Colombes Town Hall opens a new page in his enigmatic story.