An eight-year-old French girl, accompanied by her mother, was found in an abandoned factory housing illegal residents in the town of Saint Croix within the Swiss canton of Vaud, after she was kidnapped last Tuesday in a regiment (eastern France) at the request of her mother, according to the public prosecutor in the city of Nancy Today, Sunday, Public Prosecutor Francois Perrin stated that “investigations showed that Lula Montemague spent her first night in Switzerland in a hotel in Estafier-le-Lac (within the canton of Fribor) before being received by a woman in Novchatel (and) being deposited in this abandoned building in Saint Croix.

Three men kidnapped Mia on Tuesday at the behest of her mother, Lula Montemague, who had lost her custody. The child was staying with her maternal grandmother in Bollier, a village in Vogue, about thirty kilometers from Epinal.

The public prosecutor’s office in Nancy assured that Mia was “in good health” and that she would be handed over to her maternal grandmother through the Judicial Protection Agency for Youth “which was immediately mandated to return her from Switzerland.”

The Swiss authorities have arrested Lula Montemague (28 years old) and another person, and are still working on arresting others in this case.