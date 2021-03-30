An airstrike carried out by the French Armed Forces as part of an anti-terrorist operation in Mali killed 19 civilians who were attending a wedding last January, as well as three suspected jihadists, according to a United Nations investigation. Paris denies that its soldiers made a mistake and reiterates that the dead were “terrorist fighters.”

Following an investigation, the United Nations mission in Mali (MINUSMA) confirmed that a wedding was taking place at the site where the airstrike took place, attended by a hundred civilians. Among the guests were five armed individuals, suspected members of Katiba Serma, a group linked to Al Qaeda.

At least 22 people were killed in this attack in the village of Bounti, in the center of the country. The victims, all men and residents of the area, were between 22 and 71 years old. In addition, eight people were injured in this anti-jihadist military operation.

MINUSMA recommends that the Malian and French authorities launch “an independent, credible and transparent investigation” to examine the circumstances of the attack and its impact on the civilian population of Bounti. It also calls for an investigation into “possible violations of international humanitarian and human rights law”; the responsibilities of the attack are determined; and that, if appropriate, the victims and their families be compensated.

The French Defense Ministry on Tuesday denied that its soldiers killed civilians in this bombing, which is part of the anti-jihadist operation Barkhane that is carried out in the Sahel. “On January 3, the French Armed Forces carried out an air strike directed against an armed terrorist group identified as such,” the ministry said in a statement.

Paris maintains that the rules of the law of armed conflict were strictly respected in this operation. And it considers that the MINUSMA report is based on unreliable witnesses and does not present “any type of evidence” that contradicts the version of the French Armed Forces about what happened that day.