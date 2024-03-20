In the Trans-Baikal Territory, several carriages of a freight train derailed. This was reported on the Telegram channel of the Trans-Baikal Railway on Thursday, March 21.

“Today at 04:25 (22:25 Moscow time, March 20. – Ed.) on the Gyrshelun – Khushenga section of the Trans-Baikal Railway, a freight train derailment occurred,” the message said.

No one was injured as a result of the incident. No emissions of environmentally hazardous substances were recorded. The movement of passenger trains continues as before, the schedule has not changed, the company added.

To eliminate the consequences, three recovery trains were sent to the scene. The cause of the incident is being established. An operational headquarters was established to coordinate the work at the place where the cars came down.

Earlier, on February 28, two carriages of an electric train derailed in the Moscow region, no one was injured. The carriages did not capsize and no passengers were injured. No train delays were announced.