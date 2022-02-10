Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean, Mickey Mouse or Sulley from Monsters SA will be in the video game.

The passion for Mario Kart 8: Deluxe is far from extinguished, and even less now after the presentation of the Extra Tracks Pass, but as if that were not enough, other companies seek to offer more fun to players with similar proposals. This is the case of Disney Speedstorm, presented during the most recent Nintendo Direct as a free-to-play bet with Disney and Pixar characters and circuits.

Signed by the creators of the Asphalt series, Gameloft guarantees to offer a proposal of pure car action starring a cast of legendary characters and fast-paced circuits that include IP so loved by fans of the Mickey Mouse company. For starters, in the trailer we see Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the CaribbeanSulley from Monsters SA or Mulan among other faces of the firm.

And there will be more. The team in charge guarantees regular updates, in the form of new seasons, where more characters, circuits and karts will be added.

Disney Speedstorm will feature split-screen and cross-platform multiplayer. At the moment the video game has been presented for PC and consoles, among which is obviously Nintendo Switch. We will have to wait for the next few hours to know more details. Your is expected summer release.

In 2018, Nickelodeon Kart Racers arrived in stores, betting on the excitement of Mario Kart with SpongeBob and The Ninja Turtles. On the other hand, WarnerMedia has also licensed its characters for a free-to-play alternative to Smash Bros. On the other hand, on Apple mobiles we have Disney Melee Mania, a MOBA.

