Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The ADNEC Group and the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, launched a new initiative that allows retirees and beneficiaries registered with the fund to benefit free of charge from the sports facilities and activities held within the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer events, organized by ADNEC Services, a subsidiary of the ADNEC Group, in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council. Abu Dhabi Sports Club, from July 11 to August 10, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

The initiative aims to promote a healthy lifestyle among retirees and beneficiaries, and encourage them to actively participate in sports and recreational activities, based on the Fund’s desire to enhance the social benefits of retirees registered with it.

According to the initiative, retirees and beneficiaries can participate and reserve sports stadiums “for free” for four types of various sports, which are football, padel, volleyball, and badminton, provided that they are allowed to reserve stadiums on Tuesday and Thursday of each week during the morning and evening periods, until Adapt to the circumstances and preferences of the participants.

They can also benefit from the track designated for walking and running, and the fitness center provided by the Technogym company, in addition to benefiting from the awareness workshops organized by the Abu Dhabi 360 program on a weekly basis.

Retirees and beneficiaries can benefit from the initiative with their families or friends by calling, or sending a message via the “WhatsApp” application at: 050 738 2565.

The Abu Dhabi Sports Summer event aims to encourage community members to follow healthy lifestyles, by practicing sports and various physical activities in a suitable and safe environment, within air-conditioned indoor stadiums, during the summer season at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

In this regard, Aref Al-Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to be part of this cooperation, which contributes to encouraging individuals to engage in sports activities to enhance physical fitness and improve their mental health, as this initiative emphasizes the importance of uniting efforts to leave a positive impact on the lives of The retired segment in the emirate, which contributes to enhancing the quality of life of community members in general, and we are committed to continuing our efforts to educate all members of society about the importance of making sport a lifestyle through our Abu Dhabi 360 application.

Khalaf Abdullah Rahma Al Hammadi, Director General of Retirement Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Pension Fund, said: “This cooperation comes within the framework of our efforts to expand the range of social benefits that we provide to the retirees, by participating in initiatives that promote positive community participation and encourage a healthy and active lifestyle.” .

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO of the ADNEC Group, said: “We are committed in the ADNEC Group to launch initiatives and organize events that contribute to enhancing the quality of life of community members in Abu Dhabi, including the retirees. Through this year’s edition of the Abu Dhabi Sports Summer, we seek to Enabling community members to practice sports in an appropriate environment and world-class air-conditioned indoor facilities during the summer.

He added: «Abu Dhabi Sports Summer is the largest sporting event of its kind, in terms of the sporting activities it offers to members of society of different levels of fitness, with the aim of enabling them to practice their favorite sports and follow a healthy and active lifestyle, as this event is a qualitative addition to the events agenda. The home of the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre.

This initiative aims to highlight the needs of the retirees in the emirate, in a move that reflects the commitment of the cooperating parties to enhance the well-being and quality of life for their community, in line with the goals of the government’s Vision 2030 to build a healthier society.

Retirees will be received under this cooperation, starting from July 11, and will provide activities and events designed to enhance the physical fitness of the participants, in addition to enabling them to engage in and benefit from sports activities and enhance their community participation.